VIDEO: Angry Youth Cuts Off Electricity To Entire Village After His Partner’s Phone Was Busy; Netizens Slam, 'Unemployment Ki Charam Seema'

VIDEO: Angry Youth Cut Off Electricity To Entire Village After His Partner’s Phone Was Busy; Netizens Slam, 'Unemployment Ki Charam Seema' | Instagram @Indians

A viral video is making rounds on the Internet that shows a man cutting off electricity wires on top of the light pole in rage due to his partner's phone was busy. The hilarious but concerning incident is going viral on the Internet and is grabbing eyeballs. Netizens are stunned over the fact that he actually went on to cut off the power to an entire village out of rage, while the incident is also raising security and safety concerns. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Some are calling it 'the effect of the Saiyaara movie' while some are calling it 'foolish love', but this man has gone viral on the Internet for all the right reasons. There are incidents of breakups, arguments over a partner's phone, coming engaged for a longer time, but this man lost his nerves and he decided to cut off the power to an entire village as his lover's phone was busy.

WATCH VIDEO:

Love Took an Unexpected Turn

In the video, the youth can be seen climbing to the top of an electricity power circuit pole. He can be seen holding a big appliance used to cut the hard wires. He is cutting the electricity wires one by one, putting all his hard work and power into it. All of this just because his partner's phone was busy, and he lost his temper.

Netizens Reactions:

While Internet is equally stunned and left in splits on the given incident, some of them have also slammed his act. Cutting the power of an entire village out of rage from his personal matter has put netizens in shock.

One user wrote, "Ese nich or kute logo ko kdi se kdi saja milni chahiye inki vjh se logo ko pareshani hoti he kai logo ka nuksaan ho jata he or iski khud ki jaan bhi chali jati to sarkar doshi or bechare gar vale pareshan."

Comments | Instagram @Indians

Another user wrote, "Pyar me nash katna suna tha ye taar kt raha hai."

Another user commented, "Unemployment ki charam seema."

Comments | Instagram @Indians

While one commented, "Bro. That's government property. Then the public will complain that it is the government's fault.