 Uttarakhand Flash Floods: Heartbreaking Visuals Of Motionless Leopard Drowned In Heavy Floodwaters Surface On Internet
A viral video shows how nature has taken its toll not just on humans but also on wildlife. A motionless leopard was seen in a viral clip, drowning in the heavy flash floods in Uttarakhand. The leopard is said to be dead, as seen in the visuals, and is getting dragged by the floodwaters.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand and several regions in North India are reeling from heavy rainfall, triggering flash floods. New videos and tragedies are coming to light every moment. One such heartbreaking visual is going viral on social media, which shows how nature has taken its toll not just on humans but also on wildlife. A motionless leopard was seen in a viral clip, drowning in the heavy flash floods in Uttarakhand. The leopard is said to be dead, as seen in the visuals, and is getting dragged by the floodwaters.

The video was shared on the X handle @paragenetics. The caption of the video reads, "A heartbreaking loss. A Leopard drowned due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the Uttarakhand, Himalayas. Nature’s power is immense — let’s stay mindful of wildlife safety."

Uttarakhand Flash Floods: Heartbreaking Visuals Of Motionless Leopard Drowned In Heavy Floodwaters Surface On Internet
One user commented, "Mother Nature is unapologetic. She rains her fury equally on all - humans, animals & vegetation."

Another user commented, "All this is the result of reckless construction, cutting down forests, and spreading garbage all over the hilly area."

Another user wrote, "Heartbreaking loss. Nature's power is immense".American responders would save the leopard. They train every day, and they're superbly skilled. Indian responders just don't give a damn. Human life and animal life have no value for Mr Dhakate."

One user wrote, "govt needs to stop doing unnecessary construction in Himachal Pradesh."

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand

Extremely heavy rainfall in the numerous regions of Uttarakhand has been witnessed as the weather has changed from the mountains to the plains. Intermittent heavy rains have been continuing for the last two to three days. The rainfall is expected to continue in numerous regions of Uttarakhand.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert. The IMD said that extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in various regions of Uttarakhand, and it will be accompanied by gusty winds, thunderstorms, and lightning. Tourists and residents are advised to be cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.

