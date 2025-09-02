VIDEO: Massive Boulder Crashes On Health Officer's Vehicle In Haldwani; 2 Injured | X @SachinGuptaUP

Haldwani, Uttarakhand: A massive boulder crashed on a health officer's vehicle in the Haldwani mountain region. The boulder landed directly on the bonnet of the car, leaving two passengers inside the car injured. According to the reports, both injured passengers have been admitted to the nearby hospital and are under observation. The incident occurred on September 2, around 8:30 AM at Bhujiyaghat.

It is being said that the health officer was on his way to set up a health check-up counter at the Nainital High Court. At around 8:30 AM on Tuesday, September 2, when their cab was passing through the mountain range of Bhujiyaghat, a massive boulder slid from the terrain and crashed on the vehicle. Luckily, the boulder did not crash into the entire vehicle and landed on the bonnet.

WATCH VIDEO:

2 Injured In The Tragic Accident

2 passengers travelling in the car have been reported with injuries and were admitted to the nearby hospital. The terrifying visuals were recorded by onlookers and passersby, and are now going viral on the internet.

The videos were shared on X. The caption of the post reads, "A large stone fell from the mountain onto the vehicle of health officers traveling from Haridwar to Nainital High Court. Fortunately, the stone landed on the bonnet. Two people in the car were injured."

Motionless Leopard Drowned In Heavy Floodwaters

As Uttarakhand and several regions in North India are lashed due to heavy rainfall, a new viral video shows how nature has taken its toll not just on humans but also on wildlife. A motionless leopard was seen in a viral clip, drowning in the heavy flash floods in Uttarakhand. The leopard is said to be dead, as seen motionless in the visuals, and is being dragged by the floodwaters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert. The IMD said that extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in various regions of Uttarakhand, and it will be accompanied by gusty winds, thunderstorms, and lightning. Tourists and residents are advised to be cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.