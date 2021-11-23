RCB's Harshal Patel turns 31: Fans take to Twitter to pay tributes to 'Purple Patel'

RCB's right-arm seamer Harshal Patel turns 31 today, on November 23, 2021. The cricketer also shares his birthday with cricketer Navdeep Saini who turns 28 today.

On the advice of his coach Tarak Trivedi, Harshal abandoned his plans to move to the United States with his family and instead chose to stay in India to continue his sport.

Harshal made his List-A debut for Gujarat in 2008-09 after bagging 23 wickets at an outstanding average of 11 in the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

The cricketer also represented India at the 2010 Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, and he was quickly signed by Mumbai Indians for the IPL.

Harshal went to Haryana after failing to secure a spot in the Gujarat team. He made an immediate impression in his first Ranji Trophy season in 2011-12, bowling eight-fours in the quarter-final and semi-final against Karnataka and Rajasthan.

It is however quite surprising for fans that Harshal Patel is still single, when it comes to his personal life.

According to reports, the Indian all-rounder is not searching for romance right now because his primary emphasis is on his professional career.

As Harshal turns 31 today, have a look at how fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate his birthday:

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:05 PM IST