Indian cricketer Navdeep Saini turns 28: Fans flood Twitter with wishes; have a look

Indian cricketer Navdeep Amarjeet Saini, better known as Navdeep Saini turns 28 today, on November 23.

Since 2013, he has been a member of the Delhi cricket team. In August of this year, he made his international debut for the Indian cricket team.

The 2015–16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, marked Saini's Twenty20 debut on January 2, 2016. For ten lakhs in February 2017, he was bought by the Delhi Daredevils for the 2017 Indian Premier League, and later for 3 crores by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With 34 dismissals in eight matches in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy, he was Delhi's highest wicket-taker. In the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he was the best wicket-taker for Delhi, with sixteen dismissals in eight matches.

He was picked to India C's squad for the 2018–19 Deodhar Trophy in October 2018. Navdeep was also selected one of eight players to watch ahead of the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy the following month.

As the country celebrates the cricketer's 28th birthday, have a look at how fans have shared wishes on Twitter:

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 01:19 PM IST