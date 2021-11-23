GoBackStalin trends on Twitter as TN CM Stalin faces resistance over visit to Coimbatore

Right from the day that Chief Minister MK Stalin planned to visit Coimbatore, the hashtag #GoBackStalin has been trending across the country in protest of the CM's visit.

Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin is in Coimbatore on a two-day visit as part of the DMK's outreach in the western belt, where the party's presence is comparatively weak than other areas.

He will sign memorandums of understanding for a variety of projects totaling more than 20,000 crores. As a result, the hashtag has been trending on Twitter, with many people mocking MK Stalin.

Previously, it was claimed that the DMK discriminated against the Kongu region when it came to vaccine distribution because the region had routed the DMK out. The DMK was fully eliminated from Coimbatore's electoral district.

Netizens are in the opinion that people's political preferences appear to have had a factor in the DMK government's vaccination distribution.

People have also been dissatisfied with the DMK's failure to keep its promise of lowering the price of petrol and diesel by 5 and 4 rupees, respectively.

This isn't the first time a non-welcoming hashtag has gone trending nationwide. The previous time the same hashtag went viral on Twitter when CM Stalin visited Coimbatore to assess the COVID situation in the region in the month of May.

Have a look at a few reactions on Twitter:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:36 AM IST