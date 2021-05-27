Rapper MC Kode under fire for abusing Hinduism in old rap battle video; issues apology

A lot of resentment and uproar has risen on social media across the country in order to express their anger over casteist slurs used by comedians and artists in the past. The recent name to have come up in the controversy is that of rapper MC Kode.
A short clip of a video of a rap battle, which was released on YouTube on 12 June 2016, went viral on social media wherein the rapper MC Kode, also known as Aditya Tiwari, using obscene language against Hindus in it.
In the old video, the rapper can be heard saying that he will ejaculate on Mahabharata, the holy book of Hindus.
“…If you are a Hindu, I will f*ck your Gau, I will f*ck your holy cow…I will fu*king masturbate on Mahabharata, Geeta Geeta,” MC Kode says in the video.
Even though rap battles are known for using strong language, this video has caused a lot of uproar in Hindus across India who are now demanding police action against the rapper.
The rapper has now offered an apology on his Instagram account. He also informed that he has been left with no source of income as brands have cancelled their contracts with him. The rapper also alleged that he is receiving threats of mob lynching for him and and his family.
Currently, the video has been deleted from YouTube.