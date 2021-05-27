Rapper MC Kode under fire for abusing Hinduism in old rap battle video; issues apology

A lot of resentment and uproar has risen on social media across the country in order to express their anger over casteist slurs used by comedians and artists in the past. The recent name to have come up in the controversy is that of rapper MC Kode.

A short clip of a video of a rap battle, which was released on YouTube on 12 June 2016, went viral on social media wherein the rapper MC Kode, also known as Aditya Tiwari, using obscene language against Hindus in it.

In the old video, the rapper can be heard saying that he will ejaculate on Mahabharata, the holy book of Hindus.