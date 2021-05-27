'Potential threat to freedom of expression': Twitter flags 'intimidation tactics' by police, India's new IT laws

Amid an ongoing row over India's new rules for regulating digital content and the "Congress toolkit" debate, Twitter on Thursday voiced concern over recent events and the "potential threat to freedom of expression". The company said it would "strive to comply with applicable laws in India" in order to keep their service available.

In a statement released by the company on Thursday the company reiterated its commitment to India even as it flagged "intimidation tactics" used by officials. "We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service, as well as with core elements of the new IT Rules," Twitter said.

"We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian Government and believe it is critical to adopt a collaborative approach. It is the collective responsibility of elected official, industry, and civil society to safeguard the interests of the public," the company added.