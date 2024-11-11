Ramayana-Themed Tourism Ad By SriLankan Airlines Gives Goosebumps For Featuring Real Locations Of Hindu Epic; Video Viral

Viral Video: Ramayana-Themed Tourism Ad By SriLankan Airlines | X/SriLankan Airlines

Sri Lanka is known for attracting tourists to witness the historic destinations associated with the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. Noting this, an airline company of the country released a video featuring the spectacular locations mentioned the epic of 'Ayodhya Purush' Rama.

SriLankan Airlines shared their advertisement themed on Ramayana, showing a grandma reading a picture story book of the epic to her grandson. The ad video, aiming to woo tourists from India and abroad to visit the land of King Ravana, narrated scenes from Ramayana and displayed real-life visuals from the mentioned locations.

Watch video

Relive the epic of The Ramayana Trail



Embark on a journey through Sri Lanka’s legendary landscapes with SriLankan Holidays, offering a fully customized experience tailored just for you. Every step of your adventure is designed to bring out the grandeur and glory in the ancient… pic.twitter.com/jctUhc4JKn — SriLankan Airlines (@flysrilankan) November 8, 2024

Visuals from the real destinations of Ramayana

The impressive video captured the enchanting landscapes of where King Ravana kept Sita Devi after abducting her. As the grandma read the instance, visuals showed the picturesque Ravana Cave in Ella, Sri Lanka.

Next, it showed the garden where Rama's divine consort stayed while waiting for him to take her back to Ayodhya, India. The video showcased the beautiful visuals from the Hakgala Botanical Garden in Nuwara Eliya.

The video went further to record more places from the epic and give a glimpse to travel enthusiasts.

More about the viral ad video

"Relive the epic of The Ramayana Trail," SriLankan Airlines wrote while publishing the video on social media.

Encouraging tourists to visit these pristine locations in Sri Lanka and walk through the land where Ramayana once took place, the airline said, "Embark on a journey through Sri Lanka’s legendary landscapes with SriLankan Holidays, offering a fully customized experience tailored just for you. Every step of your adventure is designed to bring out the grandeur and glory in the ancient tales when you explore the real-life locations of the mythical sites".

The video has gone viral and won the hearts of netizens. It is giving them goosebumps after taking a virtual tour across the Ramayana-associated spots. "This is awesome," people said while praising the ad footage. It left people saying, "Will visit Sri Lanka in the near future".