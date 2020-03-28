Ramayan, Mahabharat back on DD: Netizens troll Netflix and Amazon through these hilarious memes

Amid the 21 days coronavirus lockdown in the country, binge-watching Netflix and Amazon Prime series has been the only way to kill time. However, Doordarshan's announcement about re-telecasting 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' has been a complete game-changer.

The first episode aired on Saturday and nostalgia hit Indians as they glued onto their television sets to watch the epic tele-series. Netizens also took to Twitter to troll OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and others.

Here are some of the best memes: