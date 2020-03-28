'Ramayan dekh lo didi': Sonakshi Sinha trends again for her KBC answer about Hindu mythology

'Dabangg 3' actress Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday trended again on Twitter for her knowledge on Hindu mythology, Ramayana. As the first episode of DD's epic tele-series 'Ramayan' was re-telecast, trolls took to Sonakshi Sinha's Twitter wall and asked her if she's watching it to brush up her knowledge.
Last year, the actress invited trolls when she failed to answer a question related to Ramayana during Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' episode. When the popular 1988 series went on air again on Saturday, netizens took to Twitter and asked the 32-year-old if she's keeping up.
A user wrote, "Ramayan is being telecasted on DD national channel. Please do watch and in future don't give wrong answer."
While annother commented, "Ramayana dekh ke yaad na ho to Notes bana lena aur unko yaad karna.. I know difficult hoga lekin galat jawaab dene se to achha hai.. "
Check out the Twitter reactions here:
For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha was a guest on Amitabh's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', when she was asked, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani buti (herb) for whom?" She got confused between four options given to her in the game - Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama.
Big B had also mocked the actress for not knowing the answer. Sonakshi also received criticism on Twitter and netizens trended #YoSonakshiSoDumb.
On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen with Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'. She will be next seen in Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj:The Pride of India.'
