Rajasthan: Lover Hides Inside Air Cooler To Meet Girlfriend At Night; Family Catches Him Red-Handed (WATCH)

A family in Rajasthan caught hold of a man sneaking into their house late at night. After hearing a noise, the family members searched their house if any thief entered the premises. However, they learned that a man got into their house to meet his lover and tried hiding himself inside an air cooler to escape from being caught by other family members. He was caught red-handed and the girlfriend-boyfriend duo were schooled by elders in the family. The incident was filmed on camera and its video has surfaced online. WATCH VIDEO

Video records family catching boyfriend red-handed

The video showed an individual suspecting someone hiding inside the cooler and pulling it out from the corner to verify the doubt. Visuals showed a man tightly seated inside the machine, leaving the family angry. Without any delay, the family members asked the man to come out of it and face the consequences.

The footage recorded the couple being scolded and schooled over their behaviour. A woman is heard saying in the video, "See this (pointing out at the cooler and spotting a man hiding inside it). Didn't you feel ashamed of doing this and having such dirty thoughts?" The video has gone viral on social media. The exact details about the incident and the involved are unknown.