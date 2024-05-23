Rajasthan Heatwave: Viral Video Shows Soldier Preparing Pappad Inside Sand At Roasting 47°C Temperature

Soldier Prepares Pappad On Sand At Roasting 47°C Temperature | X Video

You might have come across videos showing people prepare dosa and omelette on a bike seat during sunny weather. In a similar case, a soldier was seen preparing pappad by placing it inside sand when the temperature there enough to roast and cook the dish. The video allegedly surfaced from Bikaner, Rajasthan where a heatwave raised the temperature to 47°C.

Watch video

The video opened by showing one uniformed soldier placing a raw pappad inside the sand and covering it. After soaking it inside hot sand for a while, he then removed it to check whether it was ready to be consumed. He dusted it off the sand at tried breaking it. It is unclear whether the extreme heat there, said to be 47 degree Celsius let him cook the pappad with proper kitchen tools, however, netizens pointed out that the dish was not cooked properly and continued to stay raw itself.

"Temperatures in Bikaner, Rajasthan, are touching 47 C. A soldier is making pappad on the sand," said the video which was posted on Instagram. Regardless of the claim being verified, it won the hearts of internet users. People extended a salute to the soldier for being on duty during severe weather condition in the region. "Jai Hind" texts echoed in the comments section.

Rajasthan heatwave

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department predicted a concerning heatwave to prevail in Rajasthan and issued a red alert to the state for the next four-five days. The dept. suggested that the maximum daytime temperature may peak as high as 47 degree Celsius alongside dry winds.