Rajasthan Govt Cancels Leaves Of All Employees Amid Worsening Heatwave | Representational Photo

Jaipur: Considering the scorching heat in Rajasthan, the leaves of all the District Collectors, Divisional Commissioners, block level officers and officers and employees of water resources, power companies and medical and health department has been cancelled by the state government.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Power Distribution Corporations to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and water. The Chief Minister has said that all necessary steps should be taken to ensure power and water supply.

To ensure uninterrupted power and water supply, CM Sharma has directed the officers of the concerned departments to remain at the headquarters. Control rooms have been set up by the concerned departments.

The medical and health department of the state has also issued an alert for heat stroke and directed the block level officers to ensure necessary arrangements for prevention and treatment of heatstroke. Furthermore, leaves of doctors, nursing, and paramedical staff have been cancelled.

In the meantime, the torture of heat is getting worse in the state as not only the days but nights are also getting warm. The temperature at night was more than 30 degree Celsius in 13 cities of the state on Tuesday, while it reached around 50 degrees Celsius on the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

As per the daily report of the Met department the maximum temperature of 48 degree Celsius was recorded in Barmer while seven cities have sizzled with more than 47 degree Celsius temperatures.

The scorching heat and power cuts have made people sweat and even the papads are getting roasted in the desert soil. A video of this is getting viral. The local administrations in various cities, including Jaipur, had to spray water on the roads to give some respite to the commuters.

The Met department has predicted a more severe heatwave during the next 72 hours in Rajasthan with a rise of 2 -3 degree Celsius in maximum and minimum temperature in most of the cities.