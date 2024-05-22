Heatwave To Continue In Rajasthan For Next 4-5 Days; Red & Orange Alert Issued For Several Districts

ANI

Jaipur: In the latest prediction, the Regional Meteorological Department of Rajasthan, in view of the searing and scalding heatwave has issued a red and orange alert for various districts.

Temperature Breaches 46 Degrees Celsius Mark

After the temperature breached the mark of 46 degrees Celsius, the Regional Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of daytime temperature crossing the mark of 48 degrees Celsius and above in various parts of Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, Radhe Shyam Sharma, Director of the Regional Meteorological Center, Jaipur said, "There is no respite from the scorching heat, as temperatures have already crossed the mark of 46 degrees Celsius and now mercury is intended to rise beyond 48 degrees Celsius."

"In the next 48 to 72 hours, the temperature will rise above normal and witness an increase by 2 degrees Celsius. The current spell of heatwave will continue in Rajasthan for the next 4-5 days," said the Director of the Regional Meteorological Department.

Regional Meteorological Department On High Temperatures In The State

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, Pilani in Western Rajasthan recorded the season's highest temperature of 47.2 degrees Celsius. The Met Department has predicted no immediate relief from the scorching heat at night too, as the minimum night temperature will remain above normal by 5 degrees Celsius for the next 4 - 5 days.

Amid this heatwave, the Najafgarh area of the capital city of Delhi is continuously topping the chart of the highest temperature recorded in the nation. On Tuesday, Najafgarh baked at 47.4 degrees Celsius with gusty, hot and dry winds that blow during the day.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh as it issued a 'red alert' for the states over the next five days. The Met Department said maximum daytime temperatures in several districts of these states may breach the 47°C-mark.