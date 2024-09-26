 Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralRain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26

Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26

A couple of posts reflected on Mumbai weather by sharing videos and photos. They noted that the city was not drenched in heavy rains.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Red Alert But Clear Sky On Thursday Morning? | X/Dietitian Ujjwala

Mumbai and its suburban regions witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, leading to weather department alerting citizens to take necessary caution and avoid travel. Schools and colleges were declared off the next day, September 26, ensuring the safety of students and staff. However, as people woke up on Thursday morning, they met with pleasant weather.

Despite the red alert issued in major parts of the city, visuals shared online showed decent weather conditions, unlike the previous night that troubled people.

Check visuals

Read Also
Mumbai Rains: BMC Announces Holiday For All Schools And Colleges On September 26 In View Of IMD's...
article-image

A couple of posts reflected on Mumbai weather by sharing videos and photos. They noted that the city was not drenched in heavy rains.

FPJ Shorts
Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26
Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26
Mumbai Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall Alert Continues As City Resumes To Normalcy After Severe Disruptions, Waterlogging Overnight
Mumbai Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall Alert Continues As City Resumes To Normalcy After Severe Disruptions, Waterlogging Overnight
Mumbai University Issues Circular Prohibiting Campus Protests Without Permission, Student Organisations Cry Foul
Mumbai University Issues Circular Prohibiting Campus Protests Without Permission, Student Organisations Cry Foul
Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh
Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 Now Available: Starting Price Rs 18.79 Lakh

One of the Mumbaikars pointed out that the city woke up to bright morning and a clear sky. Identified as Dietitian Ujjwala, the woman shared a photo of a high rise showing no rainfall in the region. Further, other internet users too dropped visuals on Mumbai weather online. As people stepped out of their homes for work, they updated others about the weather condition outside. A Mumbaikar named Ajay Shinde posted a video showing a railway track, suggesting the routes were clear and no rain was witnessed there.

The video uploaded by DD News captured the visuals from the sea near Bandra Reclamation. The post, read, "Visuals from the sea near Bandra Reclamation in #Mumbai, following torrential rains last evening. As per @Indiametdept Mumbai is likely to experience a 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' today."

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast for September 26 stated there would be "extremely heavy rainfall" until 8:30 am, following which a red alert was issued in Mumbai. On the contrary to expectations, Thursday morning was marked with clear skies across most parts of Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 10 Employees Suspended For Birthday Celebration In Ujjain's Mahakal Lok

VIDEO: 10 Employees Suspended For Birthday Celebration In Ujjain's Mahakal Lok

Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26

Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26

VIDEO: TTE Saves Passenger's Life With CPR After Sudden Heart Attack On Moving Train; Railway...

VIDEO: TTE Saves Passenger's Life With CPR After Sudden Heart Attack On Moving Train; Railway...

Mumbai Rains: Netizen Claims Relative Paid ₹300 For 1 Km Auto Ride To Reach Home From Station Due...

Mumbai Rains: Netizen Claims Relative Paid ₹300 For 1 Km Auto Ride To Reach Home From Station Due...

VIDEO: Group 'Forcefully' Enters Women's College at Delhi University Amid DUSU Election Season,...

VIDEO: Group 'Forcefully' Enters Women's College at Delhi University Amid DUSU Election Season,...