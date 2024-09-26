Rain Alert But Bright Morning? Netizens Share Visuals From Mumbai Weather On September 26

Red Alert But Clear Sky On Thursday Morning? | X/Dietitian Ujjwala

Mumbai and its suburban regions witnessed heavy rainfall on Wednesday night, leading to weather department alerting citizens to take necessary caution and avoid travel. Schools and colleges were declared off the next day, September 26, ensuring the safety of students and staff. However, as people woke up on Thursday morning, they met with pleasant weather.

Despite the red alert issued in major parts of the city, visuals shared online showed decent weather conditions, unlike the previous night that troubled people.

Check visuals

A couple of posts reflected on Mumbai weather by sharing videos and photos. They noted that the city was not drenched in heavy rains.

One of the Mumbaikars pointed out that the city woke up to bright morning and a clear sky. Identified as Dietitian Ujjwala, the woman shared a photo of a high rise showing no rainfall in the region. Further, other internet users too dropped visuals on Mumbai weather online. As people stepped out of their homes for work, they updated others about the weather condition outside. A Mumbaikar named Ajay Shinde posted a video showing a railway track, suggesting the routes were clear and no rain was witnessed there.

The video uploaded by DD News captured the visuals from the sea near Bandra Reclamation. The post, read, "Visuals from the sea near Bandra Reclamation in #Mumbai, following torrential rains last evening. As per @Indiametdept Mumbai is likely to experience a 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' today."

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast for September 26 stated there would be "extremely heavy rainfall" until 8:30 am, following which a red alert was issued in Mumbai. On the contrary to expectations, Thursday morning was marked with clear skies across most parts of Mumbai.