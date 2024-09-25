Mumbai Rains: BMC Announces Holiday For All Schools And Colleges On September 26 In View Of IMD's Red Alert

Heavy rains hit Mumbai | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The BMC on Wednesday (September 25) announced that all schools and colleges in the city will be closed on Thursday (September 26) in view of the red alert issued by IMD warning of heavy rains in the city.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, till tomorrow morning 8.30am. In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Thursday, 26 September 2024, in consideration of the safety of students. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration requests Mumbaikars to step out of homes only if required," the BMC said in its post.

On Wednesday, Mumbai was hit by heavy rains after a lull witnessed in city rainfall.

The heavy showers disrupted essential services in the city and office goers faced great difficulty after train services were affected on Central and Harbour lines.

Massive traffic congestions were also reported from various parts of the city as water-logging and heavy rains forced long jams.