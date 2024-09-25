 Mumbai Rains: BMC Announces Holiday For All Schools And Colleges On September 26 In View Of IMD's Red Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: BMC Announces Holiday For All Schools And Colleges On September 26 In View Of IMD's Red Alert

Mumbai Rains: BMC Announces Holiday For All Schools And Colleges On September 26 In View Of IMD's Red Alert

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, till tomorrow morning 8.30am. In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Thursday, 26 September 2024, in consideration of the safety of students," the BMC posted on X.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Heavy rains hit Mumbai | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The BMC on Wednesday (September 25) announced that all schools and colleges in the city will be closed on Thursday (September 26) in view of the red alert issued by IMD warning of heavy rains in the city.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, till tomorrow morning 8.30am. In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Thursday, 26 September 2024, in consideration of the safety of students. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration requests Mumbaikars to step out of homes only if required," the BMC said in its post.

On Wednesday, Mumbai was hit by heavy rains after a lull witnessed in city rainfall.

The heavy showers disrupted essential services in the city and office goers faced great difficulty after train services were affected on Central and Harbour lines.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Rains: Netizen Claims Relative Paid ₹300 For 1 Km Auto Ride To Reach Home From Station Due To Waterlogging; Visuals Surface
Mumbai Rains: Netizen Claims Relative Paid ₹300 For 1 Km Auto Ride To Reach Home From Station Due To Waterlogging; Visuals Surface
Maharashtra: RTO Employees Statewide Indefinite Strike Enters Day 2 Halting Services Across 55 Offices; ₹50 Crore Loss Anticipated
Maharashtra: RTO Employees Statewide Indefinite Strike Enters Day 2 Halting Services Across 55 Offices; ₹50 Crore Loss Anticipated
Maharashtra: BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Defends Sansthan After Cabinet Rejects Direct Land Allotment In Nagpur
Maharashtra: BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Defends Sansthan After Cabinet Rejects Direct Land Allotment In Nagpur
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ex-Dy CM Dushyant Chautala, Ex-MP Brijendra Locked In Dynastic Slugfest
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ex-Dy CM Dushyant Chautala, Ex-MP Brijendra Locked In Dynastic Slugfest
Read Also
Mumbai: Traffic Disrupted On Wednesday Amid Heavy Rains, Waterlogging In Kurla, Ghatkopar, And BKC;...
article-image

Massive traffic congestions were also reported from various parts of the city as water-logging and heavy rains forced long jams.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: Netizen Claims Relative Paid ₹300 For 1 Km Auto Ride To Reach Home From Station Due...

Mumbai Rains: Netizen Claims Relative Paid ₹300 For 1 Km Auto Ride To Reach Home From Station Due...

Mumbai Rains: BMC Announces Holiday For All Schools And Colleges On September 26 In View Of IMD's...

Mumbai Rains: BMC Announces Holiday For All Schools And Colleges On September 26 In View Of IMD's...

Maharashtra: RTO Employees Statewide Indefinite Strike Enters Day 2 Halting Services Across 55...

Maharashtra: RTO Employees Statewide Indefinite Strike Enters Day 2 Halting Services Across 55...

Maharashtra: BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Defends Sansthan After Cabinet Rejects Direct Land...

Maharashtra: BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Defends Sansthan After Cabinet Rejects Direct Land...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging In...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging In...