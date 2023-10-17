'Pyaar Ke Liye Kuch Programs Hai Toh Batao': Man Roasts Job Scammer On WhatsApp, Shares Screenshots Of Hilarious Chat

A man was seen discussing his priorities and wants with a scamster who messaged him to offer him a well-rewarding job. In their WhatsApp chat, the user roasted the sender by saying that he was looking out for love more than money. When offered a job opportunity by the scamster, the man decided to put down his concerns and say that he is rather in search of love and would want to enroll in programs for the same.

"Arey paisa bohot hai Lavanya. Pyaar chahiye. Pyaar ke liye kuch programs hai toh batao (There's enough money. Need love. Let me know if there are some programs for love)," a WhatsApp user identified as Arun Chetty replied to a so-called HR official named Lavanya.

Arun shared the entire screenshots of their chat which they termed as a 'heart to heart' conversation. He captioned the pictures saying, "Paisa bohot hai. Pyaar chahiye. Had a heart to heart conversation about love, world, peace, and everything with a scamster."

Check WhatsApp chat's screenshots below

More details from the viral chat

The chat was initiated by Lavanya who claimed to be the Asst. HR of a company named HalcyonIndia. She noted that she received his contact number job-search websites such as Linkedin and Naukri.com. "If you have 1-2 minutes I will teach you and you get your payment instantly," she messaged asking further for his details.

Instead of receiving the details for the claimed job from Arun, she received messages about love. Keeping the job offer aside, he expressed his interest in finding love. "Duniya mein pyaar hi nahi hai," he said while reflecting on the war conditions in the Middle East.

