 Viral Video: 'Beggar' Buys iPhone 15 Worth ₹1,80,000 With Bag Full Of Coins In Rajasthan
As soon as the man reaches the doorstep of the shop, staff confront him looking at his shabby clothes. They initially wonder if he would serve as their potential customer, but the man leaves them in a surprise.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
A video showing a 'beggar' walking into a mobile store and expressing his will to purchase an iPhone has gone viral on Instagram. The reel captures a poorly dressed man carrying a bag full of coins to buy a smartphone worth lakhs. As soon as the man reaches the doorstep of the shop, staff confront him looking at his shabby clothes. They initially wonder if he would serve as their potential customer, but the man leaves them in a surprise. WATCH:

More about the viral video

It was a scripted reel showing a content creator dressing himself as a beggar and entering the shop for an expensive purchase. The clip opened by showing the 'beggar' stepping into a mobile shop in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and asking whether they can provide him with the best device. He asks whether the shop supplies iPhone Pro Max reportedly worth 1,80,000 INR. No sooner, he empties his sack full of coins to buy the phone.

Netizens react

Being posted online earlier this month, the clip went viral and caught the attention of many netizens. It attracted around 40 million views and thousands of comments. People shared 'heart' emojis while replying to the video to appreciate the idea communicated in it. They praised the influencer popularly known as 'Experiment King' for giving a test to society by checking their acceptance level by dressing up as a beggar and demanding a pricey product.

