Mumbai: Man enjoys pizza and mocktail at city's 5-star hotel Taj, pays bill in a pile of 'coins' (Viral Video)

How about enjoying a meal at a luxury hotel and paying it in all coins rather than a card swipe? Of course, you would drag all the attention for doing the not-so-common thing out there. Similar was the case of a youth who enjoyed a pizza and mocktail at Mumbai's Taj hotel (Taj Mahal Palace) and paid his bill in a pile of coins.

Instagram influencer Siddhesh Lokare was hungry when he decided to treat his tummy at the luxurious hotel. In the video that records his experience in the eatery, we can see him hilariously say "National Union Chillar Party" as he gives the coins to the waiter. The staff then responds by saying, "I need to count it." Lokare then adds that he could probably hear them counting those coins.

Since being shared online on February 11, the Instagram reel has gone viral. It has won over a lakh likes and around 1.2 million views. There was also a message at the video's end, and we aren't spilling the beans here.

