After Assam shopkeeper, Tamil Nadu graduate buys bike with plenty coins

In a viral video, last month, Youtuber Hirak J Das had shared a video of a man from Assam buying Alpana suzuki with sack full of coins. Similar to this is the recent story of a Tamil Nadu graduate, who submitted a plenty of coins to fetch a bike.

A youth (identified as V Boobathi) in Tamil Nadu's Salem paid the sum of Rs 2.6 lakh in Re 1 coins to buy his dream bike. The staff at the motorcycle showroom took 10 hours to count the coins, reported India Today.

It was brought to notice via reports that Boobathi is a BCA graduate, who dreamt of buying a bike three years ago and since then began to save money for the same. He fulfilled his dream of buying the bike worth Rs 2.6 lakh and happened to pay the entire amount in Re 1 coins.

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:57 AM IST