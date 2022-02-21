Watch Video: Assam man buys scooter with sack full of coins. Read More

A man from Assam is trending on social media after a story of him buying a scooter with sack full of coins he saved went viral.

The story came to light after an Indian Youtuber Hirak J Das posted a video of the incident.

The video that Das shared shows the man, a shopkeeper, entering the showroom with a heavy sack of coins. The video also documents the employees of the store separating the coins in small baskets and counting them. The video ends with the man getting his dream vehicle.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the manager of the store said that he was shocked someone had come to the store to buy a vehicle with a sack full of coins. He went on to say that it took them about three hours with five people to count the coins. The total amount of coins was Rs. 22,000.

He also added that the man paid for the vehicle’s down payment with the money. Das also expressed how this transaction made him and the other employees of the store very happy.

The Youtuber also shared a post on Facebook, with the pictures of the man with his brand new scooter and other photos of the coins in his basket.

He wrote in the caption, “Today a person bought a scooter with his savings (retail money) at Alpana suzuki dealers of Barpeta. One word we can learn from this is that even if it takes a lot of money to fulfil a dream, sometimes it can be fulfilled with a little bit of mone,”.

Both the posts on YouTube and Facebook have received tons of appreciative comments from people.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 03:45 PM IST