Pushkar Mela 2023: Meet Buffalo Anmol; Haryana Cattle Parent To 150 Offsprings Is On Sale For ₹11 Cr At Ajmer Fair

A buffalo for sale at the International Pushkar Mela has attracted the spotlight for being priced for as high as ₹11 Crore. Named Anmol the animal attends the fair from Sirsa in Haryana. The case has also rolled out on social media apart from creating buzz in the local area, becoming the viral buffalo.

More about buffalo Anmol

The owner of the cattle, Harvinder Singh, described about the buffalo to the media and said that Anmol is eight years old and is 5.8 ft tall. It weighs more than a thousand kilo and the exact figure is said to be 1570 kg this year, while Anmol reportedly weighed only 1400 kg in 2022. Singh also brought to notice that the buffalo is a parent to 150 offsprings and its semen produces healthy young ones weighing between 40-50 kg.

Media reports claimed that the caretaker of the buffalo took care of the animal like his own son and fed him with bananas and egg as food.

Anmol on sale at Pushkar Mela 2023

Singh expressed that he spends around three lakh rupees every month on the buffalo and thus seeks a fairly good amount on its sale to a potential buyer. Last year, he refused to send off Anmol to a buyer wanting to purchase it to for a price of three crore rupees. In 2023, as the great fair started earlier this November in Ajmer, Rajasthan, the owner brought and put the animal on sale for a much higher rate.

