Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

#PURANE trends on Twitter after Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's yet another failure

FPJ Web Desk
Cheteshwar Pujara (l) and Ajinkya Rahane of India walk off disappointed after their dismissal against South Africa in Johannesburg. | Photo: AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) were yet again dismissed cheaply in the first half an hour of the third day of the series-deciding third Test match against South Africa at Cape Town on Thursday.

Pujara was again cramped for room on the leg side and the tickle of his bat was brilliantly taken by Keegan Petersen at leg slip, diving to his right and snapping it up inches ahead of the ground.

In case of Rahane, Rabada bowled a terrific one which kicked from length and took his gloves and Dean Elgar at first slip caught it after keeper Kyle Verreynne had managed to tip it up with his gloves.

Meanwhile, disappointed fans trolled the two senior batters after their flop show. Fans began trending #PURANE on Twitter, asking Pujara and Rahane to quit so that youngsters Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill will get enough chances to prove themselves.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
