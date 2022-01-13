e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

'Thank you champs': Fans brutally troll Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara after another failure; ask them to retire

Indian cricket fans argued that this another disappointing show with the bat by Rahane and Pujara should be the last of their careers.
FPJ Web Desk
Cheteshwar Pujara (l) and Ajinkya Rahane of India walk off disappointed after their dismissal against South Africa in Johannesburg. | Photo: AFP

India's middle order batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's poor show in the second innings of the the third Test against South Africa led to Twitter brimming with tweets for their ouster.

Pujara, who looked in good touch during the last hour of the play on Day 2, ended up being the first wicket to fall early morning of Day 3 for just 9. Soon, Rahane followed him to the dressing room after perishing to Kagido Rabada. Rahane scored 1.

This irked Indian cricket team fans as they took to twitter to express their disappointment on the duo's continued flop show.

Here's how the fans reacted:

India could script history by bagging the third Test and series 2-1. They have never won a Test series in South Africa and this is their best chance against a Protea side which is going through a transition.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
