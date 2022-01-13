'Thank you champs': Fans brutally troll Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara after another failure; ask them to retire

India's middle order batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's poor show in the second innings of the the third Test against South Africa led to Twitter brimming with tweets for their ouster.

Indian cricket fans argued that this another disappointing show with the bat by Rahane and Pujara should be the last of their careers.

Pujara, who looked in good touch during the last hour of the play on Day 2, ended up being the first wicket to fall early morning of Day 3 for just 9. Soon, Rahane followed him to the dressing room after perishing to Kagido Rabada. Rahane scored 1.

This irked Indian cricket team fans as they took to twitter to express their disappointment on the duo's continued flop show.

Here's how the fans reacted:

Very very very disappointing.. no words 😶 — Rahul Sharma 🇮🇳 (@badmanrahul) January 13, 2022

Bhai @ajinkyarahane88 .... you're such lousy selfish guy, you're out of form and confidence is shattered....why dont you take a break and make way for new guys.....#INDvsSA — Rags (@rhalharvi) January 13, 2022

Thank you Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. We don't need statements like "Form is temporary, class is permanent ". We believe in merit based selection. #EndOfAnEra #INDvsSA — Nilay Shah (@iamNilay90) January 13, 2022

@ajinkyarahane88 ....Thank you Champ for giving us the memories of winning test at Lords...we will surely miss your class on field....All the Best for future...#ajinkyaretire — Rajat Garg (@UniversalUnity) January 13, 2022

Thank You Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. #INDvsSA — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) January 13, 2022

India could script history by bagging the third Test and series 2-1. They have never won a Test series in South Africa and this is their best chance against a Protea side which is going through a transition.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 04:39 PM IST