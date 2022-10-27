Punjab police tweaks Daler Mehndi’s 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' song to share 'No parking' message; watch viral video

Watch: Punjab police tweaks Daler Mehndi’s 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' song to share 'No parking' message | Twitter video/ Daler Mehndi Facebook

From cops like Amol Kamble, Sagar Ghorpade, Jeevan Kumar, Ranjit Singh and the recent video showing Bhupinder Singh, several professionals from the Police force have gone viral for exhibiting their talent either on duty or during leisure. Meet the Chandigarh cop, ASI Bhupinder Singh, whose 'No parking' version of the popular Daler Mehndi song 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' has won the hearts of netizens.

You may agree that 'No parking' notices in front of busy locations are often ignored or taken for granted. However, when Singh tried to add in some entertainment factor to convey the message, it seemed to grab the attention of commuters and subtly educate them about the traffic norm. "Gaddi Nu Crane Le Gayi, Oh Bolo Ta Ra Ra (the crane took the car, sing Ta Ra Ra)," the cop can be heard singing in the video.

Watch:

Punjab police at its best. pic.twitter.com/HF1eNPGBhn — Gagan (@igagankhurana) October 23, 2022

Singh had gone viral in 2019 when the singer himself shared the policeman's video on Twitter. Daler Mehndi had then tweeted saying, "I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules..."

I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules.

Happiness Means Daler Mehndi

Celebration Means Daler Mehndi

Thank you for your love and Support#DalerMehndi #BoloTaRaRaRa @trafficchd @ssptfcchd pic.twitter.com/1fUZMmCNkt — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) October 17, 2019