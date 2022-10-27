e-Paper Get App
Punjab police tweaks Daler Mehndi’s 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' song to share 'No parking' message; watch viral video

In 2019, the policeman caught the attention of the Punjabi singer. Daler Mehndi had shared shared ASI Bhupinder Singh's version of the popular beat on social media. And, it's viral again in 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Watch: Punjab police tweaks Daler Mehndi’s 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' song to share 'No parking' message | Twitter video/ Daler Mehndi Facebook
From cops like Amol Kamble, Sagar Ghorpade, Jeevan Kumar, Ranjit Singh and the recent video showing Bhupinder Singh, several professionals from the Police force have gone viral for exhibiting their talent either on duty or during leisure. Meet the Chandigarh cop, ASI Bhupinder Singh, whose 'No parking' version of the popular Daler Mehndi song 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' has won the hearts of netizens.

You may agree that 'No parking' notices in front of busy locations are often ignored or taken for granted. However, when Singh tried to add in some entertainment factor to convey the message, it seemed to grab the attention of commuters and subtly educate them about the traffic norm. "Gaddi Nu Crane Le Gayi, Oh Bolo Ta Ra Ra (the crane took the car, sing Ta Ra Ra)," the cop can be heard singing in the video.

Watch:

Singh had gone viral in 2019 when the singer himself shared the policeman's video on Twitter. Daler Mehndi had then tweeted saying, "I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules..."

