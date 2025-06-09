Punjab News: 7-Year-Old Boy Finds Dead Lizard Inside ₹20 Ice Cream Purchased From Street Vendor In Ludhiana

Lizard in ice cream (Punjab) | Representative image/X:Rahul Chauhan

We often throw away our food when there's even a small hair or an anti inside it, but imagine getting a dead lizard instead. That would surely leave you screaming! In one such case, a frozen lizard was found inside the ice cream of a seven-year-old boy in Ludhiana, Punjab. The family had purchased the chilled dessert for the kid from a street vendor for Rs. 20. Seconds after they unwrapped it and took a few bites, the child was shocked to spot the unusual ingredient.

The boy immediately informed the matter to his family members, reportedly his grandmother, who approached the ice cream seller and questioned him about the product.

Visuals surface

All you need to know

In a video that has gone viral, we see a woman, believed to be the little one's grandparent, holding him in her arms and slamming the vendor for giving them an unacceptable ice cream. According to reports, he continued to sell ice creams even after this shocking case was reported. He denied allegations about the concerning state of ice creams.

It was learned that the grandmother purchased two ice creams for her grandson, and went them to treat him. When the kid started eating it, a dead lizard came out of the cone, leaving everyone shocked and worried.

The kid showed the lizard to his grandmother, following which the family rushed to the ice cream vendor and questioned him.

Kid hospitalised after eating ice cream with lizard

After consuming a portion of the ice cream, which had a lizard inside the cone, the kid's health deteriorated. He was taken to a nearby healthcare for medical attention and care. The child is doing fine, reported TOI, while noting that the district health officer was informed about the case and she looks forward to investigating the ice cream factory.