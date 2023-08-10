Punjab News: 6 Bike-Borne Men Thrash Father With Sticks In Front Of Son Near Mansa School; Chilling Visuals Surface

A father-son duo was on a two-wheeler towards the kid's school in Mansa, Punjab, when some goons attacked the parent and assaulted him in public in broad daylight. Of the total six men, some were already present at the spot while others followed the man's bike and stopped accordingly. In the chilling video that recorded the incident on camera, the father was seen being brutally beaten up with sticks in front of the minor and other locals.

Warning: Disturbing visuals; watch the video below

Police action follows

Taking cognisance of the matter, the police registered a case against the culprits under IPC 307 (Attempt to murder). It is believed that the attack took place over a personal dispute between the two parties.

Attackers lock his collar and throw him on ground

The father was on his bike along with his son to drop him off at his school in Mansa, however, when they were near the school a group of men attacked them, leaving the parent injured. The minor boy shockingly witnessed the fight from a distance after one of the attackers separated him from his father during the fight.

The incident purportedly took place right in front of the educational institute as the visuals showed a few other parents sending their kids dropping them there and sending them inside. As soon as the father arrived at the spot and stopped his vehicle to drop off his son, miscreants repeatedly attacked him with his sticks after initially locking his collar and dragging him to the ground.

A female present there tried to intervene and voice out in support of the victim. Once the six men left the premises wounding the father over personal rivalry, she along with a few others approached the man and allegedly helped him.

