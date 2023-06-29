Punjab News: 2 Masked Men Rob Verka Milk Booth Near AAP MLA's Residence In Amritsar At Gunpoint; Shocking Video Goes Viral |

Two armed men looted the Verka Milk booth in Amritsar located hardly 100 metres from AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh's residence. The incident raised questions and slammed the government over safety in the region. The robbery that took place at the milk booth was caught on camera and has now surfaced on the internet.

Details Into Amritsar's Verka Milk Booth Robbery

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when a man fell victim to the robbers. The two masked men entered the premises at gunpoint and reportedly looted cash of Rs 8,000 drawn from the sale of milk.

Also, the scared man handed the robbers some expensive ornaments that he was wearing at work. The video shows him taking off his earring and giving it to them. Media reports mention that the earring was of gold which was handed over to the robbers along with a silver bracelet (kada).

Police Action Follows

The Civil Lines Police in Amritsar have started an investigation in this regard. It was learned that the two men came to the spot via a two-wheeler which is being traced to identify and nab the culprits.