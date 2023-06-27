Caught On Cam: Armed Bike-Borne Men Rob Petrol Pump Employee of ₹20,000 in Amritsar; Shoot Him in Leg While Leaving

Twitter

Amritsar: Three armed robbers on a bike targeted a petrol pump in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday evening. They threatened one of its employees at gunpoint and managed to steal ₹20,000 and even shot him in the leg while leaving. The incident is from Mehta Chowk in Usma village in Amritsar

The whole incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump.

The footage of the incident shows workers a the Iqbal filling station carrying out their usual tasks when three masked men arrived on a motorcycle. Two of the robbers got off the bike and showed a pistol to threaten the man standing nearby, while the third stayed on the bike. After taking ₹20,000 from man named Rahul, one of the robbers shot him in the leg.

Motorcycle without a number plate

What's more surprising is that the motorcycle the robbers used didn't have a number plate. The police have started investigating the case based on the statements of the petrol pump workers and Rahul, who was injured.

They watched the CCTV footage and found out that the robbers escaped on a Splendor motorcycle without a number plate. The police at Mehta station are carefully examining all the CCTV cameras in the area to find out the whereabouts of the robbers.