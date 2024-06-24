 Punjab Girl Visiting Kashmir For First Time Describes It As 'Jannat' In Viral Video; Netizens Call Her 'Brand Ambassador Of Kashmir Tourism'
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralPunjab Girl Visiting Kashmir For First Time Describes It As 'Jannat' In Viral Video; Netizens Call Her 'Brand Ambassador Of Kashmir Tourism'

Punjab Girl Visiting Kashmir For First Time Describes It As 'Jannat' In Viral Video; Netizens Call Her 'Brand Ambassador Of Kashmir Tourism'

The video has gone viral on the social media and has fetched thousands of views. Many people have also commented that she should be made the brand ambassador of Kashmir Tourism.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
article-image

Srinagar: "Papa, Kashmir nahin hai, jannat hai jannat" (Father, this is not Kashmir, this is heaven) -- a little Punjabi girl's video after visiting the valley has melted hearts on social media. The little tourist, Pihu, is cute and witty, and her gestures and mannerism belie her tender age.

Watch video right here

All you need to know about viral video

Pihu, haling from Punjab's Jalandhar, says she asked her father, who has apparently shot the video, to take her to some cooler place amidst the soaring temperatures at her place and that is how the trip to the valley was planned.

"I told my father to take (us) to some cooler place. The weather in Jalandhar is too hot, that do we have to die in the hot weather. So, Papa said Kashmir is a cooler place where there is a mix-weather, it is warmer sometimes, and colder other times," she says in heart-melting adorable gestures.

Read Also
WATCH: Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar area, no loss of life reported; video...
article-image

Punjab girl's first trip to Kashmir

Asked by her father if she was enjoying the trip, Pihu says, "Haan ji, bahut zyada (yes, very much)." "Papa this is not Kashmir, jannat hai jannat," Pihu tells her father in the video - shot while the family was enjoying a boat ride in the famous Dal Lake.

On her first trip to the valley, Pihu has fallen in love with the place, and the internet with her. "I love Kashmir. I have come to Kashmir for the first time. Have you also come to Kashmir? Tell us in the comments," she says.

Netizens react

The video has gone viral on the social media and has fetched thousands of views. Many people have also commented that she should be made the brand ambassador of Kashmir Tourism. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Girl Visiting Kashmir For First Time Describes It As 'Jannat' In Viral Video; Netizens Call...

Punjab Girl Visiting Kashmir For First Time Describes It As 'Jannat' In Viral Video; Netizens Call...

Video: Penguin-Themed Japanese Rice Balls Go Viral On Social Media; Netizens Find Them To Be 'Cute'

Video: Penguin-Themed Japanese Rice Balls Go Viral On Social Media; Netizens Find Them To Be 'Cute'

Disgusting! Man Finds Maggots In Biryani Ordered Online From Comedian Zakir Khan's Restaurant In...

Disgusting! Man Finds Maggots In Biryani Ordered Online From Comedian Zakir Khan's Restaurant In...

VIDEO: Youth Stranded In Sea With 2 Mahindra Thar While Making Instagram Reel In Gujarat; Case...

VIDEO: Youth Stranded In Sea With 2 Mahindra Thar While Making Instagram Reel In Gujarat; Case...

Viral Video: Desi Twist To Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Gajagamini' Walk Is Relatable & Funny

Viral Video: Desi Twist To Aditi Rao Hydari's 'Gajagamini' Walk Is Relatable & Funny