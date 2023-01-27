e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Massive avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar area, no loss of life reported; video surfaces

An avalanche warning has been issued by the administration in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
An avalanche hit remote Paddar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, but there was no loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The avalanche rolled into a river near a hamlet in Mechail belt, but there was no damage caused as the village was away from area, they said.

