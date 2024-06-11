Pune: Dramatic Collision Of 3 Vehicles Caught On Camera After Car Suddenly Changes Lane & Bumps Into Auto Rickshaw Near Wakad; Video Viral

Pune: A video of a dramatic road accident allegedly from the Pimpri-Chinchwad region in Pune has surfaced online. It shows a collision of three vehicles, which is said to have occurred near Wakad. Caught on camera, the incident notes a car, an auto rickshaw, and a bike involved in the scene.

Car suddenly changes lane, hits auto

A car bumps into an auto rickshaw on the adjacent lane after the four-wheeler suddenly turns into the other lane. After the car violates the lane driving norms and hits an auto, the auto hits a biker travelling on the route. Like a domino effect, the three vehicles are affected in the collision.

The footage runs for less than a minute but captures the moment when the collision took place on the roadway. The initial seconds of the video show a regular vehicular movement. Soon after the vehicles cross a speed breaker, a car on the extreme left suddenly changes its path and travels right.

Auto helplessly bumps into bike

The speeding car, which seemed out of control, resulted in hitting an auto and bike travelling adjacently. The visuals even recorded how the car topped during the incident.

