'Progressive ad, regressive product': Twitter reacts to Dabur's Karwa Chauth advertisement with lesbian couple

In order to boost their sales, brands come up with interesting and innovative advertisements during the festive season. This year too, with with Karwa Chauth and Diwali in quick succession, several brands have started releasing their advertisements to attract customers.

Meanwhile, a recent advertisement by Dabur promoting its face bleaching product didn't go down well with many on social media. To make it more inclusive, the company rolled out an advertisement with a lesbian couple celebrating ‘Karva Chauth’.

In the advertisement, two women are seen discussing the ‘Karwa Chauth’ fast. Later, they are given festive clothes by an elderly woman to wear on the ocassion. The ad then moves to the next scene which shows both the women standing facing each other with sieves and then breaking the fast by drinking water.

While many praised the advertisement for being progressive, there were several who slammed it for promoting a regressive product.

"Whoever came up with this ad is a master troll/genius. They're simultaneously appeasing and offending people across the political spectrum while selling a regressive product," a Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user asked, "WHY these kind of woke experiments are being deliberately done only with Hindu Festivals & traditions??"

Check out the reactions below:

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 08:40 PM IST