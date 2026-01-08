Who Is Zorain Nizamani? Pakistan Gen Z's Deleted Op-Ed Goes Viral; Sparks National Debate

X

Pakistan appears to be witnessing a generational shift, not through protests or street violence, but through ideas that refuse to be suppressed. The flashpoint for this debate was an opinion article by a young Pakistani academic that briefly appeared online before being abruptly taken down, triggering outrage and nationwide discussion.

The article, titled “It Is Over,” was written by Zorain Nizamani, a Pakistani PhD student based in the United States, and published by The Express Tribune on January 1. Within hours, it disappeared from the newspaper’s website, widely believed to be due to pressure from Pakistan’s powerful military establishment. The removal only amplified its impact, with screenshots spreading rapidly across social media.

Who is Zorain Nizamani?

Zorain Nizamani is pursuing a PhD in Criminology at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and is the son of Pakistani television actors Fazila Qazi and Qaiser Khan Nizamani. Overnight, he became a symbol of youth dissent, with many Pakistanis hailing him as a voice their generation relates to.

“Forced Patriotism No Longer Works”

In the article, Nizamani argues that Pakistan’s ruling elite has lost its influence over younger generations. “For the older men and women in power, it’s over. The young generation isn’t buying any of what you’re trying to sell to them,” he wrote.

Without explicitly naming the army, he criticised state-led efforts to manufacture patriotism through speeches and seminars. “Patriotism comes naturally when there is equal opportunity, sound infrastructure and efficient mechanisms in place,” he said, adding that citizens should not need to be told to love their country when their rights are protected.

Internet-era awareness and silent exit

Nizamani stressed that Gen Z and Gen Alpha are politically aware, largely due to access to information. “They are seeing right through it,” he wrote, crediting the internet for weakening traditional control over public opinion.

However, instead of rebellion, many young Pakistanis are choosing to leave. “They’d rather take a silent, quiet exit and not look back because their friends who spoke up were silenced,” he noted.

Backlash over censorship

The article’s removal sparked criticism from politicians, lawyers, and human rights groups. PTI supporters said the censorship only proved the article’s point, while activists called it a clear example of shrinking space for free expression.

As many noted online, trying to silence one voice ended up amplifying an entire generation’s frustration, making it clear that controlling ideas in the digital age is no longer as easy as it once was.