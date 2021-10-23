'This country is unreal': Twitterati after Pakistan TV channels directed to refrain from airing caress, hug scenes

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a notice directing local television channels to "stop airing caress/hug scenes" in dramas.

The PEMRA has stated that it has been receiving numerous complaints from the general public on Pakistan Citizens Portal and PEMRA Complaints Call Centre and Feedback System, and is also being criticized on social media/WhatsApp groups.

“In continuation to earlier directions of the Authority issued from time to time wherein, it was conveyed that Satellite TV Channels are indulged in airing objectionable dramas/content based on indecent dressing, caressing, bed scenes, and gestures, sensitive/controversial plots and unnecessary detailing of events, which are highly disturbing, distressing for viewers and against the commonly accepted standards of decency,” reads the notice issued by the Director General of Operations Broadcast Media.

“A considerable stratum of the society believes that dramas are not depicting true picture of Pakistani society. Hugs/ caress scenes/ extramarital relations, vulgar/bold dressing, bed scenes and intimacy of married couple are being glamorised in utter disregard to Islamic teachings and culture of Pakistani society,” the notice added.

Meanwhile, Twitter users criticized the move. "This country is unreal," a Twitter user said. "Really wish to see a similar notification about banning the casual display of abuse on women in almost all of our dramas these days. But I guess, a hug is more threatening than actual physical abuse," said another Twitter user.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:31 PM IST