e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Ananya Panday questioned over some suspicious financial transactions & in connection with WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan: NCBPM Narendra Modi to meet seven COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers todayIndia reports 16,326 fresh COVID-19 cases and 666 deaths in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:31 PM IST

'This country is unreal': Twitterati after Pakistan TV channels directed to refrain from airing caress, hug scenes

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Photo: Pexels

Representative Image | Photo: Pexels

Advertisement

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a notice directing local television channels to "stop airing caress/hug scenes" in dramas.

The PEMRA has stated that it has been receiving numerous complaints from the general public on Pakistan Citizens Portal and PEMRA Complaints Call Centre and Feedback System, and is also being criticized on social media/WhatsApp groups.

“In continuation to earlier directions of the Authority issued from time to time wherein, it was conveyed that Satellite TV Channels are indulged in airing objectionable dramas/content based on indecent dressing, caressing, bed scenes, and gestures, sensitive/controversial plots and unnecessary detailing of events, which are highly disturbing, distressing for viewers and against the commonly accepted standards of decency,” reads the notice issued by the Director General of Operations Broadcast Media.

“A considerable stratum of the society believes that dramas are not depicting true picture of Pakistani society. Hugs/ caress scenes/ extramarital relations, vulgar/bold dressing, bed scenes and intimacy of married couple are being glamorised in utter disregard to Islamic teachings and culture of Pakistani society,” the notice added.

Meanwhile, Twitter users criticized the move. "This country is unreal," a Twitter user said. "Really wish to see a similar notification about banning the casual display of abuse on women in almost all of our dramas these days. But I guess, a hug is more threatening than actual physical abuse," said another Twitter user.

Check out the reactions below:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

US to use Pakistan airspace for military operations in Afghanistan? Deal almost formalised, says...
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal