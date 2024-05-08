Stormy Daniels Testifies Against Trump In The Hush-Money Case; Alleges Having An Affair

An old photo of Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels displayed in the courtroom. |

Manhattan: Stephanie Gregory Clifford also known as Stormy Daniels, an American pornographic actress, testified in a Manhattan courtroom against former US President Donald Trump in a hush money case. She revealed details about her sexual encounter with Trump and the hush money she received from his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep their affair a secret. The payment of $130,000 in hush money was made during the 2016 presidential campaign to conceal Trump's marital infidelity, which could have potentially damaged his campaign, which he had won against Hillary Clinton.

Daniel's Testimony

According to Daniels, she first encountered Trump at a celebrity golf event held in Lake Tahoe. She was working as a greeter for the adult film company Wicked Entertainment at the time. Trump praised her for being both an actress and director in X-rated films and called her the "smart one".

Daniels said she was 27 at the time, and Trump was "older, probably older than my father." According to her, a member of Trump's security team informed her that Trump wanted to have dinner with her. Although she was initially hesitant, she eventually agreed after discussing it with her publicist.

Daniels stated that when she arrived at the penthouse where Trump was staying, he emerged wearing "silk or satin pajamas which I immediately made fun of." Daniels continued, "I said 'Does Mr Hefner know you stole his pajamas?'" she said in a reference to the outfit favored by the late Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner.

"He was very interested in a lot of the business stuff," Daniels said. Trump then changed into a dress shirt and pants and they began talking about pornographic movies.

Trump at one point suggested that Daniels should be on his hit reality television show, "The Apprentice." Daniels stated, "I said there's no way NBC would let me on television."

Details Of The Encounter

Daniels said she went to the bathroom at one point and "When I opened the bathroom door to come out, Mr. Trump had come into the bedroom," "was on the bed between myself and the door" in boxer shorts and a T-shirt.

"The intention was pretty clear, someone stripped down to their underwear posing on the bed waiting for you."

"My clothes and shoes were off, I think I still had my bra on. We were in missionary position." Trump did not wear a condom.

"It startled me," she said. "I wasn't expecting anyone to be there, especially minus a lot of clothing."Trump was in his briefs. She said, adding that she thought to herself, "great, I've put myself in this bad situation."

Daniels said her hands were shaking as she quickly got dressed. "He went to kiss me goodbye, I went to leave as fast as I could," Daniels said to the court.

On the witness stand, she made clear the sex was consensual and said he told her "that was great." Daniel stated, "I was not threatened verbally or physically," Daniels said, although there was an "imbalance of power."

"I felt ashamed I didn't stop it, didn't say no," Daniels said. "I told very few people."

Daniels said their lengthy conversation touched on Trump's wife Melania -- with Trump saying "we actually don't even sleep in the same room" -- as well as whether Daniels should go on Trump's hit show "The Apprentice."

"He said I reminded him of his daughter because she's smart and blonde," Daniels added in another excruciating comment.

When Trump showed her a magazine with him on the cover, she joked: "Someone should spank you with that. He gave me the look that he dared me to do it... so I swatted him with it right on the butt." she told the court.

Trump Reacts In The Courtroom

Trump was seen reacting by shaking his head and audibly abusing during the testimony of Stormy Daniels. Trump's lawyers called for a mistrial, saying much of Daniels' testimony had nothing to do with the fraud charges that the ex-president faces.

Trump has denied having sexual encounters with the pornstar Stormy Daniels.

Stephanie Gregory Clifford AKA Stormy Daniels outside the Manhattan court. | AP news photo

Cross-Examination

During Trump's trial, his legal team used cross-examination to present Daniels as a liar who was motivated by financial gain to fabricate a story about the former president. At one point, Trump's lawyer, Susan Necheles, accused Daniels of making up her testimony as she went along. She pointed to evidence that Daniels had previously told a Los Angeles lawyer that she did not have sex with Trump. Additionally, Daniels had told some entertainment news outlets that the affair story was false.

"You're making it up as you sit there, right?" Necheles said.

Necheles suggested that Daniels was an extortionist and someone determined to avoid paying Trump more than $500,000 in legal fees she owed him.

"You're looking to extort money from President Trump, right?" Necheles asked.

"False," said Daniels.

The lawyer at one point got Daniels to say she hates Trump and that she hopes he'll go to jail, seeking to convey to the jury that Daniels has biased feelings about Trump.

"Am I correct that you hate President Trump?" Necheles asked.

"Yes," Daniels said.

"And you want him to go to jail?" Necheles asked.

"I want him to be held accountable," Daniels said.

Prosecutor's Statement

Prosecutors allege that in an effort to prevent his chances of winning the 2016 race from being ruined, Donald Trump illegally reimbursed Michael Cohen to cover up the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. Cohen, who has since become a vocal critic of Trump, is expected to testify at the trial as a prosecution witness. This courtroom showdown takes place six months before election day, where Trump will attempt to defeat Democratic President Joe Biden and return to power.

Gag order against Trump

Trump will be limited in his ability to attack Daniels due to a partial gag order, which he has repeatedly violated in the past. The order aims to prevent Trump from using his significant media presence to influence the trial by attacking witnesses, members of the jury, and court staff. The judge who issued the order has found Trump in contempt of court and warned that he could face jail time if he violates it again. This trial marks the first criminal prosecution in US history of a sitting president and is one of four cases against Trump. Along with the New York case, Trump has been indicted in Washington and Georgia for conspiring to overturn the election results he lost to Biden. Daniels' testimony is a pivotal moment in Trump's attempt to regain the White House amid scandal. He also faces charges of illegally storing top-secret documents taken from the White House at his home in Florida and refusing to return them.