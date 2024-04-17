Editorial: Trump, Sex, And Payoff

Donald Trump | File Photo

In the latest episode of ‘The Trump Show’, America's favourite reality TV series, former President Donald Trump takes centre-stage once again, this time in a thrilling legal drama. Not content with merely breaking records as the first former US President to face a criminal trial, he now adds another feather to his cap as the first potential president to be arraigned before a court of law. With at least three other criminal cases looming over him like dark storm clouds, Trump's legal escapades are the talk of the town. However, the case that began on April 15 is merely the appetiser in this tantalising legal feast. The charge? Oh, just the run-of-the-mill accusation of paying off a porn star, Stephanie Daniels, a.k.a. Stormy Daniels, to keep mum about their alleged rendezvous.

As the trial unfolds, expect a star-studded cast of Trump's former aides and collaborators to take the stand, armed with juicy tales of cheques signed and secrets whispered. But fret not, Trump supporters, for the chances of a jail term are as slim as a supermodel on a juice cleanse. After all, this is just a first-time white-collar felony, and nobody ever accused Trump of being a paragon of moral virtue. In fact, Trump's colorful history of questionable remarks about women makes his dalliance with a porn star seem positively quaint. Remember when he joked about dating his own daughter? But fear not, America, for even a conviction won't put a dent in Trump's tarnished personal image. After all, in the words of one of his loyal cronies, this case is just the tip of the iceberg in the murky world of politics. So grab your popcorn, folks, and settle in for the trial of the century, where sex, money, and blackmail take centre stage in the greatest show on earth: American politics.