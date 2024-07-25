Legal Eagle: Lifting Of Ban On Government Employees Joining RSS Fuels Debate

Representative Image | File

The Modi regime’s lifting of the ban on government employees joining the RSS has stoked controversy because sleuths from the CBI, state CID, Intelligence Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, RAW or Indo-Tibetan Border Police must be neutral in religion, ideology, culture, or language. The RSS describes itself as a socio-cultural entity which is the largest NGO in the world that promotes Indian nationalism, culture and civilization which it does not differentiate from the Hindu religion.

Its shakas have risen from 63,791 in 1994 to 64,107 in 2004 with its global membership estimated at several millions. Where earlier, a government employee could be suspended for being an RSS acolyte, today the converse is true proving the axiom that law keeps changing with changing governments because it is open to different interpretations at different periods.

Article 19 (1) (g) gives all citizens the right to form associations and unions just as Article 19 (1) (a) gives all citizens the right to freedom of speech and expression. These fundamental rights are abridged while in government service which is why joining the RSS can be construed as espousing an ideology that is not conducive to minorities though the aggressive nationalism of the RSS can never be doubted.

This is because the founder of the RSS, Veer Savarkar, formulated the concepts of punyabhoomi (land regarded as holy by the Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, Dalits) and pitrabhumi (those whose forefathers originated in this land and therefore consider this nation as their holy land). The three essentials of Hindutva were said to be the common nation (rashtra), common race (jati) and common culture or civilisation (Sanskriti).

This was why the Hindus formed an ancient civilisation, Savarkar argued, in opposition to the British view that India was just a geographical entity with innumerable groups who were mutually antagonistic. The British concept of the Hindu religion and India has been rejected by the RSS.

Hence, Hindutva formed the bedrock for Savarkar's Hindu nationalism, which included Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs but excluded the followers of “foreign religions” such as Islam, Christianity or Zoroastrianism which violated the concept of secularism in the preamble to the Constitution that was inserted by the 42nd amendment in 1976. The Supreme Court approved this insertion by stating that although the founding fathers did not explicitly mention the word “secularism” in the preamble, Articles 25 to 28 guaranteed the rights of all citizens to freely profess, practice and propagate their faith which meant the state treated all religions equally.

It is vital to state that in 1995, while upholding the election of Manohar Joshi who became Maharashtra chief minister, the Supreme Court defined the expression ‘Hindutva’ as a way of life not linked to the Hindu religion. On January 2, 2017, the Supreme Court refused to review its own decision declaring the expression ‘Hindutva’ as a way of life, thereby legalizing the concept that the expression ‘Hindutva’ was intrinsically secularistic.

Hence, the word ‘Hindutva’ has become a part of the English-speaking world to convey a broad understanding that Hindu values and civilisation are intrinsically secular so that asking for votes by using the epithet “Hindutva” is not a corrupt electoral practice.

However, all communities who live in Bharat, which is what the RSS prefers to call India, will not like to be called Hindus. Opposing the concept of one language for India which may be what the RSS wants, some southern states oppose imposition of Hindi. This destroys the ideal of one nation, one religion, one language, and one people espoused by the RSS which was banned for just four days in 1947, again from February 5, 1948 to July 9, 1949 (soon after Nathuram Godse shot Mahatma Gandhi) and in 1992 after the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The RSS did not have a written Constitution before 1949 when its second ban was lifted. In September 2015, the RSS conclave at New Delhi marked a shift from its reluctance to publicly discuss what was on its agenda to disclosing that training programmes (called ‘character building’) would make young men play an active role in shaping a ‘new India’.

These youths take part in daily RSS meetings for decades, followed by a three-year training course for full-time workers called pracharaks. These pracharaks are unmarried and highly educated youth who metamorphose into missionaries for the Hindu cause. In 2017 there were 6,000 pracharaks and 36 affiliates.

Now, consider the fact that the 47th CJI Sharad Bobde from Nagpur, visited the RSS soon after he demitted office and the fact that a judge of the Calcutta High Court openly declared he was an RSS member throughout his judicial career. He declared that the RSS had instilled in him all his virtues and he had no qualms to offer his service to the RSS now that he had retired. He is perhaps one among some high court judges who belonged to the RSS because on May 21, 2023, Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash of the Calcutta high court revealed the RSS had instilled in him values of patriotism and impartiality though he distanced himself from it during his judicial career.

The conundrum lies in the fact that the RSS Constitution and that of the Indian Republic are not identical because the former focuses on unity and nationalism based upon Hindu ideals whereas the latter focuses on all citizens irrespective of their religion. This would create a dichotomy in the minds of government employees who may have to choose between allegiance to one or the other Constitution. Middle-level police officers or those from the CBI and ED who join the RSS will secretly look askance at their superiors who may be women, from minority religions, or those do not believe in the RSS Constitution, creating discordance within all-India services.

This is why Constitutional morality has to override religious morality irrespective of the source from where the latter has been derived.

Olav Albuquerque holds a PhD in law and is a senior journalist and advocate at the Bombay High Court