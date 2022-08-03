e-Paper Get App

Pro chewing gum eater? Harsh Goenka may need your help!

The Indian businessman, who is an avid social media user, took to share his interest towards learning a chewing gum trick. Netizens hilariously suggested him to use the trick with his brand of tyres!

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Harsh Goenka probably never skips a day without sharing a witty post on the internet. A while ago, Goenka put forth a video tweet expressing his eagerness to learn a reverse spin chewing trick. If you believe being an ace at the task, you may add comments tohelp him learn the fun act.

In the video shared by the Indian businessman, we can see a female perfectly pulling back a chewing gum to her mouth. "This trick with the chewing gum I want to learn," read tweet caption.

The recent tweet by RPG Chairperson Harsh Goenka evoked several responses by Twitterati. Netizens hilariously suggested him to use the trick with his brand of tyres!

Here's the trick, give it a try yourself! Watch:

article-image
