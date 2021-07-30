PrayforTurkey: Wildfires leave 3 dead, 58 hospitalised; netizens share horrific pictures & videos

Agriculture and Forestry Minister of Turkey Bekir Pakdemirli announced that 58 forest fires have erupted in 17 provinces of Turkey since Wednesday, and 38 of them have been taken under control.

Pakdemirli also noted that a large-scale investigation was launched into the cause of the blazes.

Earlier in the day, forest fires erupted in the southwestern Turkish resort towns of Marmaris and Bodrum, threatening tourism facilities and residential areas.

According to officials, a massive forest fire that broke out in the southern province of Antalya on Wednesday has left at least three people killed, and authorities evacuated close to 20 neighbourhoods or villages.

The Turkish government's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, said that along with the three victims, at least 112 people were "affected" by the fires, including 58 who were hospitalised, mostly for smoke inhalation.

Horrific pictures and videos from the fires in Turkey are doing the rounds of social media which relay the state of forests. #PrayForTurkey continues to trend as people across the globe are praying for the safety of the public and are calling upon the authorities to contain the fires as soon as possible.

Have a look.