In Photos: Rescue operation underway after cloudburst hits Jammu & Kashmir village

By FPJ Web Desk

Indian Army's rescue operation is underway after a village was caught in a flash flood due to a cloudburst, in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Rescue operations were underway on Thursday to trace 20 people missing after a cloudburst hit Honzar village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir with authorities pressing more teams into action.

Seven persons were found dead and 17 others were rescued in an injured condition after the remote village was struck by the cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday, damaging 21 houses, cow sheds, a ration depot, a bridge and a mosque.

The officials said the joint rescue operation by police, Army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is going on in full swing to locate the missing people, including nine women.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident and Rs 50,000 each and Rs 12,700 under SDRF to the grievously injured persons.

Most parts of Jammu region have been receiving incessant rains for the past few days and the Meteorological department has predicted widespread intermittent rain across Jammu and Kashmir till July 30.

People have been advised to keep away from hilly, landslide and mudslide prone areas.

Here's a look at the rescue efforts in the valley.

Ramban district administration on high alert as The water level of Chenab river rises due to heavy rainfall, in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Cloudburst hits near the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Indian Armys rescue operation is underway after a village was caught in a flash flood due to a cloudburst, in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Rescue operation & restoration work continues in Honzar Dachhan area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir following cloudburst.
"I request the LG to visit this area to see the situation today. There is a lot of rubble here, we need specialised machinery to clear it. The villages have to be developed to build a developed nation," Pooja Devi, Chairperson Kishtwar DDC.
The water level of the Chenab river rises due to the heavy rainfall, in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
A road got damaged due to the heavy rainfall, in Kishtwar,Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Indian Armys rescue operation is underway after a village was caught in a flash flood due to a cloudburst, in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Police rescue operation underway at Hunzer area Dachhan various people are missing due to cloudburst, in Kishtwar,Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday,
With inputs from PTI.

