e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur.Delhi's air quality deteriorates, slips to 'very poor' categoryIndia reports 7,992 new cases, 9,265 recoveries and 393 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 03:32 PM IST

Pranab Mukherjee's 86th Birth Anniversary: Ministers, common man pay tribute to the former President

He was the 13th President of India having served from 2012 to 2017.
FPJ Web Desk
Former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee | /File Photo

Former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee | /File Photo

Advertisement

Today marks the 86th birth anniversary of the former President Pranab Mukherjee who served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017.

Earlier this day, we had our present President Ram Nath Kovind paying floral tribute to his former Chair. Several leaders and followers have taken to social media to remember and revere him on this notable occasion.

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on Twitter, "Remembering former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his Jayanti. He will always be remembered for his exemplary service to the nation."

"Humble tribute to the Former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee ji on his birth anniversary," tweeted Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Advertisement

Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran wrote, "On the birth anniversary of former President of India, #BharatRatna Thiru.#PranabMukherjee, we remember his immense contribution to the nation and pay our respects to him. A statesman of vast experience, his friendship with Kalaignar will always be cherished".

While, Ashok Gehlot remembered the Bharat Ratna awardee in a tweet that read, "Remembering and paying my humble tributes to former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. His life was dedicated to the service of the nation. His commitment towards constitutional values and nation’s progress would remain an inspiration."

Advertisement

Take a look at few more reactions, here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Pranab Mukherjee's 86th Birth Anniversary: Interesting facts about the Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee's 86th Birth Anniversary: Interesting facts about the Former President of India

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 03:32 PM IST
Advertisement