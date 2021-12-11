Pranab Mukherjee's 86th Birth Anniversary: Ministers, common man pay tribute to the former President

Today marks the 86th birth anniversary of the former President Pranab Mukherjee who served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017.

Earlier this day, we had our present President Ram Nath Kovind paying floral tribute to his former Chair. Several leaders and followers have taken to social media to remember and revere him on this notable occasion.

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on Twitter, "Remembering former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his Jayanti. He will always be remembered for his exemplary service to the nation."

Remembering former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his Jayanti.



He will always be remembered for his exemplary service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/1fJI4CPueH — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) December 11, 2021

"Humble tribute to the Former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee ji on his birth anniversary," tweeted Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Humble tribute to the Former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee ji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/is1Y3ByjJk — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 11, 2021

Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran wrote, "On the birth anniversary of former President of India, #BharatRatna Thiru.#PranabMukherjee, we remember his immense contribution to the nation and pay our respects to him. A statesman of vast experience, his friendship with Kalaignar will always be cherished".

While, Ashok Gehlot remembered the Bharat Ratna awardee in a tweet that read, "Remembering and paying my humble tributes to former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. His life was dedicated to the service of the nation. His commitment towards constitutional values and nation’s progress would remain an inspiration."

On the birth anniversary of former President of India, #BharatRatna Thiru.#PranabMukherjee, we remember his immense contribution to the nation and pay our respects to him. A statesman of vast experience, his friendship with Kalaignar will alsways be cherished. pic.twitter.com/ZYLO1vTWBb — Dayanidhi Maran தயாநிதி மாறன் (@Dayanidhi_Maran) December 11, 2021

Remembering and paying my humble tributes to former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. His life was dedicated to the service of the nation. His commitment towards constitutional values and nation’s progress would remain an inspiration. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 11, 2021

Take a look at few more reactions, here:

I pay homage to statesman, political stalwart & India's former President, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/EqPFNRc9NV — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 11, 2021

I pay my humble homage to the former president of India 'Bharat Ratna' the late Shri #PranabMukherjee on his birth anniversary. He played an instrumental role in nation building and will always be remembered for his dedication to public service. pic.twitter.com/yRwNJcajLv — Anjan Kumar Yadav (@AnjanKumarMP) December 11, 2021

Remembering the former President, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. A true Statesman, Pranab Da was a progressive politician who made significant contribution to India's progress. pic.twitter.com/grjjXdJWwO — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 11, 2021

Remembering the former President of India, Bharat Ratna, Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji on his birth anniversary. A leader par excellence, he was admired across party lines. Pranab da left an indelible mark on Indian society and politics. pic.twitter.com/KeGNME5AFe — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) December 11, 2021

Remembering the former President, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. A true Statesman, Pranab Da was a progressive politician who made significant contribution to India's progress.🙏 pic.twitter.com/ybdJ9Pvzs6 — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) December 11, 2021

Remembering Former President Pranab Mukherjee ji on his birth anniversary with deep respect & love. https://t.co/pAv8qbifGt — Sushmita Dev সুস্মিতা দেব (@SushmitaDevAITC) December 11, 2021

Remembering former President of India, Bharat Ratna, Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary. An erudite scholar and towering statesman, he continues to guide us in every aspect of public life. pic.twitter.com/77iPu5ma8Y — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 11, 2021

Remembering the, visionary leader, a towering statesman, who was admired by one and all, the former President of India Sh. Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary.#PranabMukherjee pic.twitter.com/TUAMGhaZmS — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) December 11, 2021

Remembering and paying my humble tributes to the Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his birth anniversary. The Nation will forever be grateful for his invaluable contribution to the welfare & progress of our country. @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/tGQlGYXSSO — Satej (Bunty) D. Patil (@satejp) December 11, 2021

We pay our tribute to Former president of India late sh Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary.

A visionary, a devote and patriot, Pranab da contributed in countless ways for the development & progress of our nation. @SanjaySDutt @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @INCHimachal pic.twitter.com/YvauwYakz8 — Th Sukhvinder Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) December 11, 2021

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 03:32 PM IST