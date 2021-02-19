Post the IPL auction, Twitterati goes looking for 'missing' Kangana; demands her take on nepotism

If there's one topic that everybody wants to opine on, it's nepotism. It's a hot topic that never goes out of conversation. Everyone always argues about it with a general view being that nepotism is troublesome since it gives infinite opportunities to the rich and privileged and takes up the space meant for those who are not from privileged backgrounds but are skilled and talented. Even those who are not privileged enough deserve to showcase their talent to the world and earn both reputation and wealth because of it.

India has been debating about the term 'nepotism' ever since actress Kangana Ranaut brought it up in the infamous episode of the show 'Koffee with Karan'. When Kangana attended director Karan Johar's show, she called him out calling him 'the flag-bearer of nepotism' in Bollywood. The actress accused that he only launches star kids in the films under his banner Dharma Productions and doesn't give a chance to newbies even if they are skilled and deserve the role.

She spoke about how even after being one of the most skilled actresses, Dharma Productions never cast her just because she doesn't belong to a Bollywood family. Even though Kangana made the setting very awkward for Karan and actor Saif Ali Khan who attended the show along with her, it initiated a dialogue in the country about nepotism in Bollywood and in general.

Yesterday, at the IPL auction 2021, a lot of buzz surrounded the debut of Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendukar. Many called out Arjun's privilege saying that he got a chance just because of the influence of his father. Thus, amidst all the interesting chaos at the dramatic IPL auction, Twitter was abuzz with memes and opinions about Arjun.

Today, the conversation on Twitter has taken another route. Kangana, who has been so vocal about nepotism otherwise, hasn't commented on Arjun yet. Hence, Twitterati is asking Kangana to not be selective in her outrage against nepotism and criticise Arjun's privilege too. It goes without saying that Twitter has all kinds of reactions and memes for this issue.

Here are some of the reactions. Have a look.