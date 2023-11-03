 Pomegranate Or Grenade? Russian Man In Portugal Sparks Bomb Alert After Translation Goes Wrong; Details Inside
Pomegranate Or Grenade? Russian Man In Portugal Sparks Bomb Alert After Translation Goes Wrong; Details Inside

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Pomegranate Or Grenade? Russian Man In Portugal Sparks Bomb Alert After Translation Goes Wrong; Details Inside | Representative Image

A Russian man visiting Lisbon in Portugal landed triggering a bomb scare after a translation app went wrong for him. A 36-year-old from Azerbaijan was trying to place an order at a restaurant and accidentally asked for "grenade" instead of pomegranate. As he ended up checking on the explosive instead of the fruit juice, the staff at the eatery felt threatened and rang the police. It was later learned that things caused tension due to a language barrier when the translating tool incorrectly suggested the Portuguese term for pomegranate.

Police interrogation follows

The app is said to have misguided him with the Portuguese word for the healthy fruit drink making him ask for some "grenade" instead. It attracted trouble for the tourist as he was reportedly taken to a nearby police station for an interrogation into the matter.

A police spokesperson was quoted in reports as saying that the tourist tried exiting the restaurant when the inspection was being carried out, leading to his arrest. However, he was later released after the cops did not find him in possession of any harmful weapons.

What's pomegranate in Portuguese?

As per Google Translate, the Portuguese term for a pomegranate is romã. But in Russian, the fruit is known as granat. Meanwhile, a grenade is referred to as granada in Portuguese and granata in Russian.

