Police brutality or prank? Twitterati are here for the laughs

Every government across the globe is asking its people to wear masks and maintain social distancing to help contain the pandemic that just isn't going away. However, no matter how much you explain the benefits of a mask, some people still won't wear them. Difficulty in breathing, feeling awkward, or just don't want to wear one- reasons vary.

So, what do you do to ensure that everybody wears a mask? We know that the answer is definitely not 'beat them up'. Recently, a video has gone viral on Twitter that captures a security officer in a mall, beating people with a baton who do not wear masks. In the video, people can be seen roaming around in the mall without masks. But as soon as the guard beats one person, every person around gets alert and wears the mask.

Here's the video: