Police brutality or prank? Twitterati are here for the laughs

Every government across the globe is asking its people to wear masks and maintain social distancing to help contain the pandemic that just isn't going away. However, no matter how much you explain the benefits of a mask, some people still won't wear them. Difficulty in breathing, feeling awkward, or just don't want to wear one- reasons vary.
So, what do you do to ensure that everybody wears a mask? We know that the answer is definitely not 'beat them up'. Recently, a video has gone viral on Twitter that captures a security officer in a mall, beating people with a baton who do not wear masks. In the video, people can be seen roaming around in the mall without masks. But as soon as the guard beats one person, every person around gets alert and wears the mask.
Here's the video:
However, a lot of people have mentioned that this is a prank meant to scare people into wearing masks. Now, even though people are being beaten up, there are some portions in the video that are just hilarious- like the man walking up on a downward escalator or the man who wears hastily the mask on the eye. Hence, people on Twitter could not stop laughing.
Check out some of the funniest reactions to the video:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)