'PM will be detained for non-payment of loans next...': Pakistani lawmaker takes a jibe at Imran Khan in viral video

A Pakistan International Airlines plane was recently held back in Malaysia, with alternative arrangements being made for its passengers-to-be. With the airlines involved in a legal dispute, the aircraft was reportedly seized on the basis of a court order. The company had failed to pay the lease of the aircraft on time.

"A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking one sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court. The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalized," the airline had tweeted. Pakistan's Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that the PIA officials will appear before a court in the UK on January 22 and a Malaysian court on January 24.

But even as PIA officials insist that their arguments had not been heard by Malaysia, lawmakers within Pakistan seem to be taking a rather dim view of the situation. In a video that has since gone viral, a Pakistani lawmaker can be heard speaking in the Parliament.