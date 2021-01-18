TRP Scam: Richa Chadha, Hansal Mehta, and others take a jibe at Republic TV's 'Pakistan' comments

In recent months Republic TV has found itself mired in controversy as it stands accused of manipulating television ratings in its favour. As part of their supplementary chargesheet, the Mumbai Police had gathered hundreds of pages worth of chat messages exchanged between journalist Arnab Goswami and former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta. And needless to say, they have since gone viral.

As the controversy gained momentum, many began to pull out excerpts from the leaked chats, lambasting the journalist and calling for answers from the Central government. Goswami's messages from three days before the Pulwama clash appear to indicate prior knowledge of government actions - a fact that has been brought up repeatedly over the last two days.