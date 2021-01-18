'Question of National security': Maharashtra's MVA govt lashes out at BJP, Arnab Goswami over 'Chat Gate' controversy

"He tried to give a communal angle to the Palghar incident. The Sushant Singh Rajput death case was blown out of proportion and a false narrative was set. All this seems to have been done with the sole intention to destabilise the MVA Government of Maharashtra. The Modi Government and the BJP seems to have gone totally silent on Arnab. Home Minister Amit Shah should come forward and laud the investigation of the Mumbai police," he said.

But it is not the NCP alone that has spoken out against Goswami. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress committee Spokesperson, Sachin Sawant took to Twitter stating that he would be calling on Deshmukh in connection with the chat messages. "The gravity reflected in those chats transcends TRP scam. Now It's a question of National security!" he said.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) 11 am @INCMaharashtra delegation will call on Hon'ble HM Anil Deshmukh ji," he added in a follow-up post.