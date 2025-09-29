PM Modi's Post Taking Dig At Pakistan After Team India Wins Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral; Gets More Than 2,60,00,000 Views | X @narendramodi

The Indian Cricket Team defeated Pakistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 final. After the dramatic turns of events at the post-match ceremony, social media turned into a frenzy with every moment from the field going viral. Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, joined the cricket circles to congratulate the team blue, but in a cryptic way. He compared India's victory to Operation Sindoor and claimed that the result is the same, 'India Wins.'

Take A Look At Narendra Modi's Post:

"#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," PM Modi wrote on his official handle on social media platform, X. The post came late at night on Sunday after India registered a clinical win over Pakistan in a nail-biting fixture.

Narendra Modi's Post Goes Viral!

PM Modi took a dig at Pakistan with reference to Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Army Forces against terrorism and potential terror attacks across the adjoining regions in India-Pakistan. Modi referred that the Indian Cricket Team, too, launched Operation Sindoor in the cricket field, and the outcome of the clash was the same, where India defeated Pakistan.

The post has been going viral with more than 2.6 Cr views, nearly half a million likes, and thousands of reshares.

India Powerplay Attack On Pakistan In Asia Cup Final:

With the likes of Tilak Verma's fiery and unbeaten innings of 69 runs while chasing 146 runs, Team Blue defeated Pakistan and won the match comfortably by 5 wickets. Verma was awarded as Player of the match, while Abhishek Sharma was awarded as Player of the tournament. India clinched the 9th Asia Cup title, the most by any other team in the tournament's history.